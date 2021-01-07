The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

