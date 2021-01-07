The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $34.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

