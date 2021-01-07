The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $172.50

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.50, but opened at $181.00. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $181.50, with a volume of 57,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.03. The stock has a market cap of £179.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

