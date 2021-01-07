The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,780% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

TD stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

