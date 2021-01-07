The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.95 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $31.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.49 billion to $31.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,560. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

