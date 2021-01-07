The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.45. 362,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,686,000 after purchasing an additional 235,563 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

