The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,720,000 after purchasing an additional 129,288 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.58. 7,285,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $323.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.