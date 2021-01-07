The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

