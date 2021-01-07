THEKEY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,087.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $29,087.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

