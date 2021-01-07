Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 134,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 123,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.40 million, a P/E ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 209,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 103,208 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

