ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $67.50. ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 233,024 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43.

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.