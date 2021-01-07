Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 32.6% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $37,597.48 and approximately $56,941.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00439818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

