Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives $127.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $131.46. 6,340,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,520. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.