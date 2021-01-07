Titan Coin (TTN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $710.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $710.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004707 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005659 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

