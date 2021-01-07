Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 767,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 560,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $383.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.