Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 5.8%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 1,094,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,280,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The firm has a market cap of $157.34 million, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

