TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Downgraded to Tender at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.18. 80,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

