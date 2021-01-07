Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. 23,551,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 34,425,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a market cap of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

