TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TRTX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

