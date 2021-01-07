Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,535 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,797% compared to the average volume of 239 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.