Traders Buy Large Volume of QIAGEN Call Options (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 40,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,932% compared to the average daily volume of 996 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 143.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 13,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,843. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.