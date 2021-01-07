Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atlas Put Options (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 658 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,165% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

