Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.79

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.79 and traded as high as $21.51. Transcontinental shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 427,268 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.