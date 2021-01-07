Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 58,731,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 40,110,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 86.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

