Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.18.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,380,508. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

