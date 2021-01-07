Transphorm, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transphorm in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TGAN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

