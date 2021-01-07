Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

