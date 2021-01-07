TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

TRU stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 93.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 45.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

