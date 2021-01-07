Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading Up 0.9%

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 2,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

