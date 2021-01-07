Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.