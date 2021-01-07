TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Trading Up 9.8%

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 3,664,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,540,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

