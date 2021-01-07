Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.40.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$382,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at C$1,020,253.87. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$3,411,578.94.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

