Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.04

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 1631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 217.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

