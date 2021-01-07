TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Kuna and Bittrex. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.91 million and approximately $159.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kuna, Bitso, Cryptopia, HBUS, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Zebpay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

