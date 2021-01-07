Truist Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $360.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

ANTM stock opened at $328.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.20. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

