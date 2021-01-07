Truist Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $48.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

