Truist Securiti Weighs in on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

IRTC opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.71.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $16,046,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.