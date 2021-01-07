TrustVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,557.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 22% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $325,557.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00282490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.69 or 0.02676364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012515 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.