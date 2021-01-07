Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of MEDS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

