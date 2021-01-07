Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) vs. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Critical Survey

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Turning Point Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -431.29% -182.31% Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -27.88% -27.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seelos Therapeutics and Turning Point Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 492.59%. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Turning Point Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 189.80 -$51.26 million N/A N/A Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.13 million ($2.99) -41.03

Seelos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+, or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and TPX-0131, a preclinical ALK inhibitor. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

