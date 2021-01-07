TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.40 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 106,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.53. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

