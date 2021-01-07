Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $3,397,583.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $13.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.97. The company had a trading volume of 807,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,485. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $170.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 501.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 77,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

