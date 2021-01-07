Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $365.00

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 1156865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of £715.30 million and a PE ratio of 31.01.

In other news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

