U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE USX opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

