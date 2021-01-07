UBS Group Downgrades Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) to Neutral

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of EBRPY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

