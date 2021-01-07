UBS Group Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$30.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.18.

TSE SU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,743. The firm has a market cap of C$36.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

