UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

NYSE:UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $227.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

