UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

