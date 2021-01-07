UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

NYSE UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $227.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

