Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 65,392,895 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

